Emma Watson returns to Twitter to clarify rumors about her future – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Rumors have been circulating for months about the alleged withdrawal of the interpretation of Emma Watson, a decision she could have made because of her engagement to Leo Robinton.

Although her agent denied these speculations last February and affirmed that the interpreter was still active, she has now been the star himself who has spoken about it.

Dear fans, rumors about whether I am engaged or not, or whether my career is inactive or not, are ways of generating clicks every time it is revealed that they are true or false, ”said the actress on Twitter, who did not publish on the network social since August 2020.

If I have news, I promise I will share it with you. In the meantime, just assume that not hearing from me just means I’m quietly going through the pandemic, as most people do: failing to bake bread, caring for loved ones, and doing everything I can to avoid spreading a virus. that continues to affect a lot of people, ”he explained.

I send you a lot of love, hoping you are well and as happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thanks to everyone who is working hard to keep us safe and sound, “he concluded.

Watson’s social media inactivity set off all the alarms in February, although the actress’s agent came to her defense. “Emma’s social media accounts are inactive, not her career,” Jason Weinberg told EW.

To this is added that hasn’t appeared in any projects since 2019, year in which Little Women premiered. However, this is not strange in Watson’s career, since before Little Women he had been two years without launching any project, after in 2017 he appeared in The Circle, and Beauty and the Beast. Two years also passed between the aforementioned films and Regresión, a 2015 feature film.

