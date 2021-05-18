Emma Watson returns from retirement and criticizes the rumor that she left acting – Tomatazos

Celebrities are used to rumors and gossip by now, but they will not tolerate it for that. Emma Watson, hyper famous since she appeared in the Harry Potter saga, is an actress who has defended time and time again her individuality and privacy, and after a long time returned to Twitter to deny the rumors about her retirement from acting.

The news appeared in February through the Daily Mail medium, and claimed that Watson wanted to dedicate himself to his relationship as a couple and get away from the industry. His absence on social networks seemed to confirm it, but his unexpected return has surprised many of his fans, to whom he dedicates his most recent tweets.

As you can read in her statements, this is not the first time (and probably not the last) that we will see gossip about Watson, but our obligation will be to discern and not believe such important news if it does not come from her. Here you can read the most recent tweets from Emma Watson:

Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), Caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.

Xx – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

Emma Watson She has been part of important productions, although she began her acting career and became known to the world by playing the charismatic and intellectual Hermione granger, from the franchise of Harry Potter, made the leap to other films and has been part of the wonderful world of Disney and its live-action remakes by having the role of Bella, one of the classic and most beloved princesses, in Beauty and the Beast – 93%. Last year we saw her in Little Women.