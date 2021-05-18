Emma Watson reappeared and shared a strong message

Once again, Emma Watson reappeared on social media to deny various rumors about her.

Since the launch of Little women In 2019, Emma Watson stayed away from premieres and cameras. This led several to confirm that the actress was going to withdraw from acting, but she took it upon herself to deny it some time ago. It had already been a long time without news of her, but the actress decided to reappear to leave a very clear message to her fans and the media that invite rumors.

On this occasion, Emma Watson broke the silence through four messages on the network Twitter. There the actress wanted to somehow reassure her followers about her inactivity, ensuring that when she has something to tell she will do so: “If I have news, I promise that I will share it with you,” she says. “Dear Fans, the rumors about whether I am engaged or not, or whether my career is” inactive “or not are ways of generating clicks every time it is revealed if they are true or false,” the actress began in the message that would give rise to so that you can tell more information about her in these months that she was missing.

Dear Fans,

Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

The rumor about the engagement also stars Leo Robinton, his current partner, and with whom he supposedly would have wedding plans. Emma Watson and Robinton were first seen together in October 2019 and the relationship was made public in April of the following year when the young man was identified by the media. They apparently met through mutual friends and he is a California businessman who used to work at a company specializing in legal cannabis.

What have you been doing all this time?

Apparently, Emma Watson spent the global pandemic at home and tried to spend her free time trying new things. His Instagram account has also been stopped for 49 weeks, although he always used it to share social content and never personal.

“In the meantime, just assume that if you don’t hear from me it just means I’m quietly passing the pandemic the way most people do: failing on sourdough bread, caring for my loved ones, and doing my best not to spread a virus that is continues to affect so many people. I send you a lot of love, I wish you are well and as happy as you can in these strange times. And again, thanks to everyone who worked so hard to keep us safe and sound, ”Emma Watson concludes in the latest post.