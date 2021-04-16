Emma Watson is trending because fans celebrate her 31st birthday

On a day like today in 1990, Emma Watson was born, who eleven years later would rise to world fame for her role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80% and all the sequels of the saga. Through Twitter and other social networks, her fans have been in charge of turning it into a trend by congratulating her on her 31st birthday, and it is no wonder, since it was the crush of many young people who grew up watching the saga of the young magician.

Watson stood out not only for her role in Harry Potter, but also for being an intelligent and studious woman like her fictional character; In addition to having very good grades in high school, she graduated from Brown University in 2014 with a BA in English Literature, and has since promoted reading to her followers with book recommendations and reviews.

After Harry Potter, Watson was one of the few actresses in the series who continued to triumph in the industry, with titles such as The Perks of Being Invisible – 85%, Thieves of Fame – 60%, Noah – 76%, Beauty and the Beast – 71% and Little Women – 94%. The most recent we heard about her through the Daily Mail, is that she has retired from acting to live in peace with her new boyfriend, Leo Robinton.

Watson not only stood out as an actress, she is also well known for her interest in feminism; She is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and in 2014 a speech she gave went viral in which she pointed out the need to combat prevailing gender inequality. He also supports legal abortion and all causes that he considers just.

Beyond the indelible mark she left on Harry Potter fans, and the fact that she will always be remembered as Hermione, Emma Watson He is an exemplary human being who will continue to inspire generations to come. Here are some of the tweets where they congratulate her on her 31st birthday:

In recent years there have been rumors about a possible sequel to Harry Potter in which we would see the original actors reunited, however until now they remain only unconfirmed rumors. On the other hand, only a few actors have expressed interest in returning to the roles that made them famous, and Watson does not appear to be one of them. Since he was part of the franchise he thought at some point about leaving it, but in the end he gave up so as not to enrage the fans

Another actor in the Harry Potter saga who has found success is Harry Melling, who surprised audiences with his performances in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – 94%, Lady’s Gambit – 93% and The Devil at All Hours – 65%. His roles have not been starring and for many he was unrecognizable, because he lost weight, but it is undeniable that his career has prospered since Harry Potter.

The Harry Potter franchise is moving forward with Fantastic Beasts 3, which has been surrounded by controversy over the firing of Johnny Depp after losing the trial against The Sun newspaper, failing to convince the jury that he was innocent of having beaten his ex-wife Amber Heard.

For now the only thing that is known for sure about possible new projects related to Harry Potter was a statement from Ann sarnoff, CEO of Warner Media, published a few months ago, where he revealed the new supervisor of the franchise (via Variety):