Emma Watson is shopping for furniture, will she be thinking about moving soon?

Although Emma Watson is not participating in film projects for now, she seems to have a lot of personal plans in the coming months.

Since filming “Little Women” in 2019, Emma Watson has not accepted film roles again; in fact, she is taking a brief hiatus from her acting career to enjoy her life away from the public eye.

Emma Watson could retire from acting to live a normal life

As soon as it became known that she is the girlfriend of businessman Leo Robinton, she has been very involved in the relationship and it seems that this is the reason why she wants to have more time for herself: to formalize her relationship with Leo and perhaps start a family.

Regardless of whether this is among her plans, Emma continues to enjoy every moment of life and fully enjoying her independence. This is how she was seen buying furniture in Hollywood, so she is already sure that she could move to this area soon.

Even when Emma already owns houses in London and New York, she has spent more time in Los Angeles because it is in this city that her love lives that she has dated for almost two years.

Laughing and quite happy, Emma demonstrated her strength and autonomy by not requesting any kind of extra help or service when she put the furniture of her choice in the trunk of her car.

Some of the objects that could be seen among his choice were a side table, a decorative globe and a lamp, among other additional items.

Their relationship proved to be on another level when Emma introduced Leo to her parents and there are even close friends of the couple who say that before Emma was so excited about living in LA, she and Leo spent a few weeks together in Ibiza.

During her outing, Emma wore her hair in a bun and wore a Ghana flag shirt, a $ 2,450 Prada bag and Vans old skool sneakers.