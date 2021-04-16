Emma Watson is missing, not even for her 31st birthday | INSTAGRAM

This just past thursday April 15, international star Emma Watson became a trend on social media, after celebrating her 31st birthday, The funny thing is that the actress herself is not a very active user on internet platforms, as we have noticed that since 2020 she has not made any publications or on her account. Twitter and much less in Instagram.

It is more than known to the whole world than the actress is one of the most powerful feminist voices in Hollywood who seeks equal conditions and opportunities for women, which is why she is currently focused on her work as an activist and defender of women’s rights.

The star, who celebrated her birthday yesterday in 2014, was named a goodwill ambassador by the UN Mujeres, a deserved recognition for her commitment to feminism, as the actress has dedicated herself to supporting various projects that support women who are victims of all kinds of violence.

He created the initiative “HeForShe”, which seeks to eliminate gender stereotypes and prejudices, but also one of his most ambitious proposals is to involve men in the defense of rights that promote and protect equal conditions for both, and only six months after her appointment, Watson gave a strong speech on feminism at the headquarters of the United Nations In New York.

The same with which he reminded the whole world that gender equality is also a problem for men, it is not a matter only for women who fight, thanks to this she was questioned by some of her statements, but Watson has responded to criticism and pointed out that at present the concept of feminism has been seen as something negative, when in reality it is a movement against gender violence.

“The more I talked about feminism, the more I realized that the fight for women’s rights often resulted in hatred of men. For the record, the definition of feminism is: “The belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities. It is the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes ”, he mentioned.

So at present she is extremely busy with noble causes, and although she personally does not share anything of her life on the networks, her faithful friends congratulated her on their respective social media accounts, showing how important she is to them.

Such is the case of Tom Felton, his partner in the famous and successful saga “Harry Potter” with whom he was romantically related for a long time, however, they never confirmed the fact, the actor congratulated the talented girl on her birthday, and it revived the strong rumors they dealt with when they were young.

“Happy birthday to the one and only,” Felton wrote on his Instagram account, attaching to the tender phrase a photo of the two of them during a presentation of the films that made them cross paths and later famous, however, this message was considered, on the part of the followers, as it could have a romantic background, as they did in their childhood and adolescence.

Let’s go back to the fact that Tom Felton and Emma Watson met when they were 10 years old and, from that moment, they managed to establish an unparalleled friendship, and on more than one occasion, she declared that she felt something more for her castmate.

Yet despite Watson’s devotion to Felton, it was never reciprocated. “He totally knew I was in love, but he said he saw me as a younger sister, it just broke my heart,” she said in an interview, and, to tell the truth, just a few months ago, the British interpreter again assured that her colleague still sees it the same way, that is, they are friends and nothing more.