Emma Watson installed in Hollywood but far from acting

Emma Watson can’t hide her smile after focusing 100% on love. Here we tell you who her crush is.

Her last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she played Meg March in “Little Women” and at the moment she does not have any ongoing projects.

But acting isn’t everything for the Paris-born English actress and she made that clear in 2011 when she decided to continue her studies. In addition to being one of the most famous actresses in the world, Emma received a BA in English Literature from Brown University in 2014. And now it’s love’s turn!

The 31-year-old actress, who also posed as a model for luxury brands like Burberry and Lancome, made the decision to move to Los Angeles to be closer to her boyfriend, Leo Robinton.

We recently got to see her with a big smile shopping for furniture, confirming her decision to settle in California.

Her new crush is a 31-year-old American businessman who used to work for a company specializing in legal cannabis. In 2019, before meeting Watson, he left his position to pursue his own business.

The Harry Potter star used to be very reserved with her love life but this time she does not hesitate to hug her boyfriend and even kiss him while they go out for coffee.

Emma Watson could retire from acting to live a normal life