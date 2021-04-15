Emma Watson in 25 images

1 With his father

Emma Watson (Paris, 1990) with her father, Chris Watson, a lawyer like her mother, Jacqueline Luesby. They divorced when the actress was 5 years old.

2 Your first audition

Emma Watson auditioned alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in order to play Hermione.

3 Hermione

The early rise to fame: the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, started in 2001 with ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ and continued with seven more titles.

4 With her first boyfriend (confirmed)

Watson with one of her first boyfriends (confirmed): actor Jay Barrymore (2008-2009).

5 The voice of a princess

She lent her voice to Princess Pea in the original version of ‘The Brave Despereaux’.

6 ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’

The last time he played Hermione, his character from the Harry Potter saga.

7 ‘My week with Marilyn’

In ‘My Week with Marilyn’ (Simon Curtis, 2011), with Eddie Redmayne.

8 Dancing with Jimmy Fallon

The appearances of stars in the Jimmy Fallon program are a classic, in 2012, when he was promoting ‘The advantages of being an outcast’, Watson had some dances with the most cinematographic presenter, of ‘Dancing under the rain ‘to’ Dirty Dancing ‘passing through’ Grease ‘.

9 ‘The advantages of being an outcast’

Along with Logan Lerman in ‘The Perks of Being an Outcast’ (Stephen Chbosky, 2012).

10 ‘Noah’

Watson, in Aronofsky’s controversial biblical film starring Russell Crowe.

11 ‘The Bling Ring’

On the set of ‘The Bling Ring’ (2013) with Sofia Coppola.

12 Emma Watson and her speech at the UN

The actress began her work as a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women giving an impeccable speech and a message of unity to fight against gender differences. You can see it here.

13 The Letter to Steve Carell

With this emotional note, Watson thanked Steve Carell for his gesture for the HeForShe campaign in favor of equality between men and women. The actor wore cufflinks at the Oscars.

14 Emma’s Hamster

Yes, thank you speeches always bring the odd surprise, but Emma Watson’s receiving the Brittania award as the best British artist of 2014, was quite curious. The actress dedicated the award to her hamster Millie, who had died in 2000 during the filming of the first installment of the Harry Potter saga.

15 Graduated

2014 was one of his great years. In this photo, which she uploaded to her Twitter account, we see her as a graduate with honors in English Philology from Brown University. He began his career in 2009, but did not stop working in film for that.

16 Feminism

Emma Watson led the United Nations global campaign ‘HeforShe’. His speech in pursuit of feminism is already legendary.

17 Princess by surprise?

Rumors about a possible relationship with Prince Harry assaulted the networks and she also replied from her Twitter account: “World: Do you remember that saying about not believing everything the media writes?” A few hours later, she posted a new, somewhat more explicit message: “Besides … marrying a Prince is not a prerequisite for being a princess.”

18 ‘Fifty Shades of Gray?’

“Who here thinks I would make the ’50 Shades of Gray ‘movie? Really. In real life…”. This is how the actress settled the rumors about her participation in the film adaptation of ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’.

19 ‘Cologne’

Emma Watson and Daniel Bruhl in this film set during the Chilean coup in 1973.

20 His comic (and supportive) vision

The actress participated with a cameo in a comic sketch of ‘Vicar of Diblay’ on Red Nose Day 2015, the day of red noses, a BBC television event in which donations are collected for those most in need.

21 ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Actor Josh Gad uploaded the cast’s first family photo to Instagram, with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens leading the way, as well as Luke Evans and Kevin Kline.

22 Our cover

Together with Alejandro Amenábar, he was the cover of our October 2015 issue on the occasion of the premiere of ‘Regresión’.

23 Defender of LGTBI rights

This image went viral. Emma Watson uploaded this photograph to her networks with a T-shirt on which you can read: ‘Trans rights are human rights’.

24 Little Women

One of her last roles has been in the adaptation of the classic ‘Little Women’, directed by Greta Gerwig.

25 His friendship with Draco Malfoy

Tom Felton and Emma Watson are still friends years after the end of the Harry Potter saga.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io