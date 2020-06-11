Emma Watson is the latest star in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga that contradicts JK Rowling’s comments about the transgender collective

British actress Emma Watson He published several messages on his Twitter profile this Wednesday in which he supports transgender people, following the statements of his colleagues in “Harry Potter” Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne after the writer’s comments JK Rowling.

Transgender people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or telling them that they are not who they say they are, ”wrote the actress.

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Watson is the last star of the saga ‘Harry Potter‘Which contradicts the author’s comments about the transgender collective they already angered Daniel Radcliffe, who stated that he hopes that the words, considered by some transphobic, not “contaminateThe saga in the eyes of his followers.

The actor said that transgender women “are women” and “any statement to the contrary erases” their “identity” and “dignity” and specified that he had felt “forced to say something”, because Rowling has been responsible for the “course that has taken his life. “

Now, her partner on the big screen replied the same idea: “I want my transgender followers to know that I and many other people around the world see you, we respect and we love for who they are. ”

Also, the protagonist of another of Rowling’s franchises, Eddie Redmayne from ‘Fantastic Beasts‘, He admitted that he has had to educate himself to be more sensitive.

Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative and, over the years, I have been constantly trying to educate myself. Is a ongoing process“, Recognized in a statement to the magazine Variety. “I disagree with JK Rowling’s comments. Transgender women are women, transgender men are men, and non-binary identities are valid, ”she said. “I know my dear transgender friends are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They just want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do it, “he settled.

It all started when on Saturday the writer shared a link to an article titled “Opinion: Creating a post-COVID-19 world more egalitarian for menstruating people ”and ironically that“those menstruating people used to have a name ”, in reference to the woman.

That comment was considered by some users and organizations as discriminatory towards other people who can also menstruate, such as transgender or non-binary gender people, and also towards women who for some reason do not have a period.

He then wrote a letter in which he opposes separating biological sex from the concept of gender, but assures that he is “at the side of the brave men and women, homosexuals, heterosexuals and transgenders, who defend freedom of expression, rights and the security of the most vulnerable in society: gay young people, fragile adolescents and women who want to retain their single-sex spaces. ”

