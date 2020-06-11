British actress Emma Watson published several messages on her Twitter profile yesterday in which she supports transgender people, following the statements of her colleagues in Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne after the comments of the writer JK Rowling.

“Transgender people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are,” the actress wrote.

Watson is the latest star in the Harry Potter saga to contradict the author’s comments about the transgender collective that have already angered Daniel Radcliffe, who said he hopes the words, considered by some transphobes, will not “contaminate” the saga in the eyes of His Followers.

The actor said that transgender women “are women” and “any statement to the contrary erases” their “identity” and “dignity” and specified that he had felt “compelled to say something” because Rowling has been responsible for the “course that has taken his life. “

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Now, her partner on the big screen replicated the same idea: “I want my transgender followers to know that I and many other people around the world see, respect, and love them for who they are.”

Likewise, the protagonist of another of Rowling’s franchises, Eddie Redmayne of Fantastic Beasts, admitted that he has had to educate himself to be more sensitive.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative and, over the years, I have been constantly trying to educate myself. It is an ongoing process,” he acknowledged in a statement to Variety magazine.

“I disagree with JK Rowling’s comments. Transgender women are women, transgender men are men, and non-binary identities are valid,” she said.

“I know that my dear transgender friends are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They just want to live their lives peacefully, and it is time to let them do it,” he settled.

It all started when on Saturday the writer shared a link to an article entitled “Opinion: Creating a more egalitarian post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people” and ironic that “those menstruating people” “used to have a name”, in allusion to women.

That comment was considered by some users and organizations as discriminatory towards other people who can also menstruate, such as transgender or non-binary gender people, and also towards women who for some reason do not have a period.

He then wrote a letter in which he opposes to separate biological sex from the concept of gender, but assures that he is “at the side of the brave men and women, homosexuals, heterosexuals and transgenders, who defend freedom of expression, rights and the safety of the most vulnerable in society: gay youth, frail teens and women who want to retain their single-sex spaces. “

