A large number of celebrities have spoken out against the racism After George Floyd’s death, each of them has used their social media to raise their voices and send an important message to their followers and the world, but now that Emma Watson did it, the actress received critics and it was canceled on social networks.

Since the beginning of Black lives matter movementMany people started asking singers, actors and entertainment figures to join the fight and use their platform to share what was going on. Little by little, each one has used different strategies to support, but many of them have received critics noting that “they could do more than that.”

That was the case for the 30-year-old British actress, who is known for her altruistic work in different fields. In honor of Blackout tuesday, Emma took her Instagram to post three images in black and white frames that sparked the anger of some internet users.

The description of these images was made up of different hashtags used within this movement, but according to some of his followers, his work was not carried out in the correct way. For starters, some voiced their annoyance arguing that Emma he gave more importance to the look of his profile than to the cause.

On the other hand, it was noted that he was able to use this opportunity to recommend to his followers what actions to take, such as signing petitions or donating, but instead, the use of different hashtags could even be detrimental to silver actions as part of the Blackout tuesday.

After these reviewYes, some people began to point out that Emma Watson could be activist Only when it comes to situations that directly affect her, however, the actress has been part of different campaigns and projects of great diversity.

