The beautiful British actress and model Emma Watson could be part of the cast of the next movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange, with its second installment, something that has undoubtedly made all his fans crazy.

The movie Doctor Strange is one of the most awaited of Phase 4 of the UCM and as many will know the production is currently in its initial stage so they are recruiting to the cast to start the second half of the year.

A close source from CosmicBook has started the big rumor that Emma Watson is at talks to join the amazing franchise.

The role he would play would be that of Clea, a powerful sorceress which in the comics has been the impossible love of the iconic Stephen Strange.

This news has gone crazy to millions of people, as it would happen to be another role using magic, as in Harry Potter.

Others artists who are rumored to be part of the cast of the film are Cillian Murphy Y Bruce Campbell, but nothing is confirmed yet.

The directorAmerican producer and screenwriter Sam Raimi, best known for his work with the trilogy of Spider-man, is in charge of this great project.

The Marvel studio wants this second installment of Doctor Strange to be a mixture from Superheros with terrorgenres with which the director has considerable experience.

The first part of this tape starring the actor Benedict Cumberbatch It was a big success in its premiere, so it is expected that this second installment will have the same or better reception from viewers.

Emma Watson is mainly known for having played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie saga being award-winning with several awards and it is estimated that he went on to win more than 26 million of pounds sterling.

