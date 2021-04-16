Emma Watson and her love for Chelsea and the English National Team

This Thursday, the British actress, Emma Watson, feminist icon and best known for playing ‘Hermione Granger’ in the Harry Potter saga, is turning 31 years old and the networks have celebrated it with her best roles in the cinema.

However, what very few know is that the actress is a soccer fan despite not showing it. Watson is a follower of Chelsea, team that will play against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Also read: Chivas: Amaury Vergara sentences Víctor Manuel Vucetich and thanks him

During 2009, Watson was in the box with the owner of the painting ‘blue’, Román Abramovich. On several occasions he has been seen at Stamford Bridge with his friends, including, recently, his co-star in ‘Little Women’, Timothee Chalamet, revealed that it was thanks to her that he was a fan of the London outfit.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Osvaldo Martínez opens old wound of the celestial

During the Women’s World Cup in 2019, Watson was one of the personalities who revealed the name of the English National Team players who would wear the ‘Las Leonas’ shirt in the World Cup.