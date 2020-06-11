the answer that & nbsp;Daniel Radcliffe& nbsp; gave “transphobic” messages from & nbsp;J. K. Rowling, today we discovered that the author of the saga & nbsp;Harry Potter& nbsp; uses significant arguments to defend his position on gender … although, despite everything, more actors in the saga she created herself are coming at her. “data-reactid =” 12 “> If last Tuesday we echoed the answer that Daniel Radcliffe gave “transphobic” messages from J. K. RowlingToday we discovered that the author of the saga Harry Potter He uses significant arguments to defend his position on gender … although, despite everything, more actors in the saga she created herself are coming at her. Emma Watson and Eddie Redmayne charge J. K. Rowling after the Harry Potter author’s statements on gender identity. (Images: Warner Bros. / Twitter @jk_rowling) More Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people”And & nbsp;respond ironically& nbsp; that “Those menstruating people used to have a name“(In allusion to the woman) and that”if sex is not real, the reality lived by women around the world is eliminated”, The British writer responds to criticism with an article of more than 3,600 words, & nbsp;published yesterday on its own website. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Let’s start with Rowling’s arguments. After having generated enormous controversy by sharing on Twitter the link to an article entitled” Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people “And respond ironically that” those menstruating people used to have a name “(in allusion to women) and that” if sex is not real, the reality lived by women around the world is eliminated, “the writer British responds to criticism with an article of more than 3,600 words, published yesterday on its own website.

mentally sexless”, Adding that the reading of testimonies of trans men about gender dysphoria caused him to consider“that if I had been born 30 years later, I could also have tried to make that transition”.” Data-reactid = “27”> In her text, the writer describes her own struggles against sexism and misogyny, and her feeling in adolescence of being “mentally asexual”, adding that reading testimonies of trans men Regarding gender dysphoria, he asked himself “that if I had been born 30 years later, I could also have tried to make that transition.”

Rowling takes the opportunity to clarify certain comments she made about the proposal to introduce “gender confirmation certificates” in Scotland, which would allow trans people to change their sex on their birth certificate based solely on their personal identification and not on medical or psychiatric reports. .