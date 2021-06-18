Emma Tammi directing Selena Gomez in horror thriller ‘Dollhouse’

Will Deadline report that filmmaker Emma Tammi (‘The Wind’) will direct STXfilms’ upcoming horror thriller, ‘Dollhouse’. Last October we learned that the studio will partner with Selena Gomez (‘Rainy Day in New York’) and Shawn Levy (‘Night at the Museum’) to develop this horror thriller that will star Selena Gomez herself.

The film, which has a script by Michael Paisley (‘The Witcher’), will be set within the highest level of fashion in New York City, being described as a psychological thriller with the same spirit as ‘Black Swan’ , a film directed by Darren Aronofsky for which Natalie Portman won an Oscar in 2011.

“Selena’s involvement is an exciting direction for this project,” Adam Fogelson, president of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, previously said. “She is extremely talented as a star and as a producer. Combining Selena with Shawn and Dan Cohen’s expertise in the horror thriller genre elevates Dollhouse to another level. We couldn’t be more excited about the way the movie is unfolding. “.

The 28-year-old singer, actress and producer will star in and produce the project through her July Moon Productions label alongside Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, with Patricia Braga overseeing the project for STX and Emily Morris doing the same for 21 Laps. .