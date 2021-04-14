Emma Suárez, Miguel Bernardeau and Roberto Álamo start filming ‘Josefina’

Emma Suárez and Roberto Álamo start filming ‘Josefina’It is the debut feature by Javier Marco Rico, with a script by Belén Sánchez-Arévalo

The filming of ‘Josefina’, debut feature of the tandem formed by director Javier Marco Rico and screenwriter Belén Sánchez-Arévalo, recent winners of Goya 2021 in the category of Best Fiction Short Film for A la cara, starring Emma Suarez (Invisibles, Juliet) and Roberto Alamo (Riot control, God forgive us).

With a cast that complete Miguel Bernardeau (Elite, Crime Wave), Olivia Delcan (The warrior nun, Isla bonita), the winner of the Goya Manolo Solo (La Fortuna, 30 coins, Late to anger), Simon Andreu (The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Die Another Day), Pedro Casablanc (La Fortuna, Nieva in Benidorm) and Bethlehem Ponce de León (The Ministry of Time, The Kingdom), is, according to Javier Marco, “A film of contrasts: realism and surrealism, love and disappointment. The emotional survival story of two people who need to meet at a specific moment in their lives. A late love story ”.

The film, produced by White Leaf Productions in association with Featurent and whose filming will last until the end of the month, will hit theaters with Super 8 Distribution. ‘Josefina’ was one of the projects selected in 2018 by La Incubadora, an ECAM initiative to support emerging creators.

