Emma Stone’s baby name and connection to her family revealed

Thanks to the document it is also verified that Emma and his daughter share a name, Jean (in real life, the actress is called Emily Jean Stone) and according to TMZ the name is a tribute to the grandmother of Emma,Jean louise.

Neither Dave or Emma they have talked about the birth of the girl; in fact, the actress returned to the public eye last week for the premiere of her new movie Cruella, about the famous villain from The Night of the Cold Noses, Cruella de Vil. But about his daughter he did not speak about it.

“Emma is very excited about her baby. She has not wanted to say anything publicly, but she has already told her best friends that she feels great and that she could not be happier. And her relationship with Dave is at its peak, always displays a wide smile when he is by his side, “revealed a source close to him to People magazine in April.