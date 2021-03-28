Emma Stone welcomes her first child

Emma and Dave announced their engagement in December 2019 and they made it public with a selfie on the film director’s Instagram account, Emma does not have. In the image you can see perfectly the original and unique engagement ring of the actress.

In an interview with ELLE in August 2018, Stone made it clear that his life perspective had changed And that despite the fact that when she was in her twenties it was not in her plans to marry or be a mother, as she got older she realized that she did want to marry and have children.

The actress is about to release the live action remake of Cruella de Vil where she will play a punk and very fashion villain.

Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil. (IMDb)