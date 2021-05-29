Emma Stone wants a live-action film of Úrsula, from The Little Mermaid – Tomatazos

Emma Stone, actress who became the crush of millions after giving life to Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%, is currently on everyone’s lips for his starring role in Cruella – 93%, tape that tells the origin of Cruella de Vil, the villain of 101 Dalmatians – 98%. The Oscar winner for Best Actress, like much of the millennial generation, grew up watching Walt Disney films, and it stands to reason that she wants to see more live-action remakes in the same style as Cruella.

In an interview with Variety, Stone and other members of the film’s cast were asked which other Disney villains should have their own source movie. The also protagonist of La La Land: A Love Story – 92% said their first choice is Ursula, the evil sea witch who appears in the animated classic The Little Mermaid – 92% and that will be interpreted in the live-action remake by Melissa McCarthy:

She’s an octopus and the world that she would show us, like Ursula’s parents and what happened there, you’ve never seen a non-human Disney villain explored like that.

Actress Emma Thompson, in charge of playing the villain of Cruella, joked about it and added that Úrsula’s trauma would come from “an octopus’s worst nightmare”:

Parents keep giving him a T-shirt that only has four arms. They really traumatize her with it from a very young age, so she constantly tries to get two arms into each hole. That would really ruin you, wouldn’t it?

Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste supported the idea, saying it would be interesting to understand why it is so bad and at the same time misunderstood. This subject, although it may seem novel, has already been touched on in the past by feminists, who assure that in The little Mermaid the villain is the true role model, as she is an empowered, self-sufficient and entrepreneurial woman.

On The little Mermaid Úrsula is represented as an overweight woman in the upper part, and instead of legs she has octopus tentacles; it was inspired by the drag queen Divine, which appeared on the tape Pink flamingosby the controversial John Waters. We still don’t know how faithful the live-action adaptation will be, but based on previous films of its kind, it may be very close to the original design.

The most interesting type of film that Disney has made with its animated remakes is that of revisionist origin stories, which are very much in keeping with the spirit of our time. For decades the company limited itself to repeating clichés and perpetuating traditional ideas that never questioned the status quo. With films like Maleficent – 50% and Cruella, what Disney does is give a sense to the villains that goes beyond simple absolute evil. Understanding the “villain” is one of the ingredients to make a story more interesting, and it can also be the first way for children to understand that the “others” are human beings and not just automata or monsters to be killed. without any regrets.

The issue has been addressed elsewhere, but some believe that Disney and the Manichaean-style cartoons could influence the current generation, which is highly polarized on political issues, and that from time to time on social media reveal their Manichaean vision of the reality. For that reason Disney has made the right decision to explore the more human side of its most popular villains. Regarding the quality of the final product, we will have to wait until it becomes a reality, for now the critics have been favorable to Cruella.