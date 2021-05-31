Emma Stone reveals she did want to use Cruella de Vil’s cigarette holder

In old children’s movies it was very common to see characters smoking or even drinking alcohol, two clear examples of this were Pinocchio – 100% and Dumbo – 97%, where not only tobacco and drink were present, but those who consumed it were less. Without a doubt, seeing the baby elephant or the puppet drunk turns out to be one of the strangest moments in animated cinema, but at that time it was accepted mainly because it was justified as something that would bring consequences.

Another case, although less sinister than the first two examples, is that of Ariel (The Little Mermaid – 92%), who in an act of innocence takes a pipe and tries to blow it out in one of his first breakfasts on the surface. On the other hand, there were secondary characters or antagonists who brought a cigarette in their mouth to give them a significant touch for their personality; such as the caterpillar from Alice in Wonderland – 79%.

Finally there are the villains, to whom tobacco elevated their personality as Professor Ratigan of Cops and Mice – 81%, Hades of Hercules – 83%, Captain Hook from Peter Pan – 75% and Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians – 98%. And the list of Disney smoking characters continues, however, since 2015 the news began to be made known that the company would end the representation of tobacco to prevent children from wanting to replicate it; This decision was already reflected in the fact that the cigarette was a fundamental part of its bearing.

The eccentric Dalmatian-obsessed fashion designer always carried an elegant long red mouthpiece in her hand with a thread of green smoke surrounding it, that little element was so significant to the character that when Glenn Close brought it to life in 1996 she also wore the A singular article even in the most complicated moments, and is that losing the 99 puppies that he longed for so much would generate such anxiety that it was reflected in his puffs.

Cruella – 93%, the origin story starring Emma Stone, completely got rid of the cigar. Although in several scenes there are small nods to the animated film, there was something that generated a bit of noise for all those who are fans of the character, although it is not necessary if it was representative of it. It is the same protagonist who has explained in an interview with The New York Times why her Cruella does not smoke even though it was something that she also would have liked to see.

That [boquilla] it is not allowed in 2021. We are not allowed to smoke on screen in a Disney movie. It was hard not to have that mouthpiece. I was so excited to have that plume of green smoke there, but it wasn’t possible. I don’t want to promote smoking, but I’m not trying to promote skinning of puppies either.

It is important to mention that today companies seek to be more responsible with their representations on the screen, although sometimes they are a bit exaggerated in their decisions; But let’s remember that at that time, from 1961 to 1996, times in which the previous versions of Cruella were developed, smoking was very common in the media and advertising, it was even sold as a product that would give certain status to women, from professionals to housewives. Of course, things began to change when diseases became more and more present.