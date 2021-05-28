Emma Stone responds to rumors of her involvement in Spider-Man 3

Actress Emma Stone just premiered Cruella on Disney Plus and talks about repeating as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3.

Emma Stone played Gwen stacy in the two movies of The Amazing Spider-Man and for some time it has been speculated that Andrew Garfield will repeat as Peter parker in the third installment of Spider-Man starring as Tom holland. For this reason, there are also rumors that Emma Stone in this new installment of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

On Spider-man 3 yes we will see the return of Jamie foxx What Electro Y Alfred Molina What Doctor Octopus, so many other crazy things could come to pass. But it seems that you have to totally rule out Emma Stone.

“I have heard those rumors. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say something, but I’m not involved. I’m not. I don’t know what you are supposed to answer as a former student (laughs) ”.

What will the movie be about?

Even if Emma Stone did not appear in the movie, Spider-Man 3 (No amino home) promises many adventures, since Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will have to face a complicated situation, because Mysterio / Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) He accuses him of his murder and reveals his true identity to the world. So he will have legal problems and it is speculated that he will have the help of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox), in addition the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) serve as a mentor.

This film is part of a trilogy that began in WandaVision and that will culminate in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Directed by Jon wattsThe cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Tony Revolori, JK Simmons, Angourie Rice, Alfred Molina, Jacob Batalon, Harry Holland and Christopher Cocke.

Would you have liked to see Emma Stone in Spider-Man 3? Leave us your comments below. At least we can see this great actress in Cruella (Premium access) on the platform streaming Disney Plus by following this link.