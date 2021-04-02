Emma Stone responds to ‘Cruella’ and ‘Joker’ comparisons

Next May, ‘Cruella’ will hit theaters, the film with which Disney intends to show the past of the perfidious Cruella de Vil before wanting to make a fur coat with the ‘101 Dalmatians’. Since the first trailer for the film came out, a lot of people started pointing out that Craig Gillespie’s project reminded them a lot of ‘Joker’, the film for which Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar.

In an interview with Total Film, Emma Stone has reacted to these comparisons, and does not see the resemblance between the two films, but is flattered: “It is very different from ‘Joker’ in many ways. I would never ever compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix. I wish I was more like him“Craig Gillespie, the director, does see the odd similarity:” There are really deep and emotional things that Cruella is going to deal with and that are going to take her to the dark side of villainy. So in that sense, it is similar. But it is definitely unique. To rethink Cruella, I thought it was important to show that darker side of her. But there is going to be a lot of fun and a lot of humor. There are a lot of absolutely delightful jokes and pacing and style that are different from ‘Joker.’

Fashion is violent

Comparisons aside, the ‘Cruella’ movie has gotten a pretty high age rating for Disney: PG-13. Not that we’re going to see Stone skinning animals (we hope), but they do announce “some violence and thematic elements.” It follows in the wake of the remake of ‘Mulan’, which was also “not recommended for children under 13” for its violence.

‘Cruella’ will hit theaters and Disney + (with Premium Access) on May 28. In it we will see a young daughter of a laundry worker who wants to make a name for herself in the world of fashion, even if it has to be because of … unorthodox measures. The cast is completed by Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong and Emily Beecham.