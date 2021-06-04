Emma Stone looks sensational after the success of Cruella

Emma Stone is in glory with the rave reviews for “Cruella”, her latest film project.

Emma Stone just had her first baby named Louise Jean McCary in March; However, she is already doing what is necessary to regain her size and feel luxurious, although she has always looked completely beautiful.

The actress is at a great moment in her career, after having won an Oscar in the Best Actress category thanks to her participation in “La La Land”, she has continued to achieve success.

This recognition by the Academy was already seen to come since he received several nominations in “Birdman”; Even so, the Oscar awards ceremony in which she looked like a winner has been on the lips of the media again because she recently spoke about her excitement at receiving the award from Leonardo DiCaprio.

A few days ago, Emma revealed that in her teens she used to have a poster of DiCaprio in her bedroom and lived thinking of him as the love of her life. Now, every time she remembers the night she received her Oscar, she is more moved to think that Leo was the one who gave it to her.

Having managed to unlock the Oscar achievement and having shared a dreamy moment with her teenage crush, Emma is also fulfilling her dream of becoming Cruella De Vil in a sensational way.

In addition to having managed to give her her personal touch so as not to fall into the Cruella that we already know played by Disney in cartoons or by Glenn Close a few years ago, Emma managed to reach the character’s entrails to rescue her human side and show the origin of her thirst for villainy.

In addition to Stone’s talent that stands out on the screen, other attractions are added to the scene, such as the impeccable work of Jenny Beavan in charge of the wardrobe, who also already has two Oscars for her work, the most recent being for “Mad Max : Fury Road ”. Clearly, Emma can relax, exercise in Santa Monica and enjoy life while spreading the word of the exceptional result she achieved in “Cruella.”