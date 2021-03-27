Emma Stone is already a mom! – Tomatazos

Although Emma Stone’s career began to grow exponentially in 2016 thanks to La La Land: A Love Story – 92% of Damien Chazelle, a film with which she won an Oscar, she began to take important steps as a teenage star in films such as It says about me, or the romantic comedy Crazy And Stupid Love – 78%, where he shared the scene for the first time with Ryan Gosling. Also, Cross Stories – 76% would mean an important step in the drama genre, not forgetting his path through the superhero cinema in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%.

After exploring his talents in these films and giving himself the opportunity to revive a character quite different from what he had done before with Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91% of Alejandro González Iñárritu, would come the opportunity to take on bigger challenges in films like La Favorita – 100% or the movie that is about to hit the screens in which she plays one of Disney’s most iconic villains (Cruella).

Despite all this journey in the middle, Emma has found a perfect balance between acting and her private life, preventing fundamental moments for her from coming to light, giving herself the opportunity to live them in the most discreet and personal way possible. One of these moments was her pregnancy, which began to be talked about until she was seen walking in the streets of Los Angeles when it was already advanced enough.

On this occasion it has been confirmed that the actress has already given birth, although neither she nor her husband have given an official statement, sources close to the small family assure that both Emma and the baby, whose sex is not yet known, are radiant . The information about the birth was provided by TMZ, where it is assured that the arrival was on March 13 in Los Angeles. A source close to the couple spoke to US Weekly in January about the actress’s condition.

She seems very happy and very excited to become a mother; is constantly [cantando] and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she is radiant. Lately she has been keeping up with friends and work, is always active and does her daily exercise.

The couple met in 2016 when the Oscar winner was invited to Saturday night Live as presenter, same place where Dave McCary he was working on the scripts for the next episode that he would direct. From that moment, the actress and the writer dated for three years, although it would be until 2019 when they would make their courtship public, the same year in which McCary shared a photograph in which he had given an engagement ring to Emma.

Like their relationship and recent parenthood, the marriage was lived out in a low-key way with a small ceremony sometime last year. His next film is expected, Cruella, opens on May 28; a film with a PG 13 rating where it will tell the past of the villain that Glenn Close would have immortalized with his own live-action version of 1996.