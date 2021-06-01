Emma Stone explains why her Cruella didn’t use the original version cigar

Emma Stone explained that smoking is not allowed on sets in 2021. “We are not allowed to smoke on screen in a Disney movie. It was hard not to have that cigarette holder … I was so excited to have that plume of green smoke there but it wasn’t possible, ”she told The New York Times.

Then he added: “I do not want to promote smoking and I am not trying to promote skinned puppies,” he explained, referring to her version of the villain didn’t have a coat made of Dalmatians.

According to Just Jared, Disney banned smoking in their movies around 2007, and the ban now covers Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar.