Emma Stone explains that Leonardo DiCaprio is her biggest crush

So when Leo presented him with the Oscar, it was the full cycle. That was what was going through my mind because it was him. And I thought, I had seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life“he said on the show.” I had a photo of him in my room that was signed, which had been given to me for my birthday when I was like 12 years old. I was walking up to Leo and I thought, “This is officially the most surreal moment of my life.” I couldn’t believe it, ”he said.

Emma Stone accepting the Oscar for Leonardo DiCaprio in 2017. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

For this reason, now that they are colleagues and are in the same environment, Emma is convinced that Leo sees her as a weird. “I think that he probably thinks I’m a little weird, because every time I see it, I think, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, in small moments, either at the same event or something, “the Cruella actress detailed.”Although he is very sweet. But that was really, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him, “he said remembering the Oscar.