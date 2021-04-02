Emma Stone doesn’t want ‘Joker’ comparisons

‘Cruella’ looks like a prequel to ‘Joker’

After the trailer for ‘Cruella’ appeared, the internet has not stopped comparing Craig Gillespie’s film with Emma Stone at the helm with Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’. Basically, because both films seem to share the intention of humanizing two crazy (and heavily made-up) villains. In addition, like ‘Joker’, ‘Cruella’ shows us the villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’ in her origins, telling us the reasons for her main conversion into the mythical character.

But the truth is that both tapes, the first from Warner and DC and the second from Disney, are not to be compared. At least as Emma Stone has told Total Film:

He is very different from ‘Joker’ in many ways. I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix. I wish I was more like him.

Gilespie does admit to the same publication that both have some similarity in terms of the treatment of their characters:

There are some really deep and emotional things that Cruella is dealing with with that very message. He’s on the darker side of the villains. It is definitely his thing. Just to rephrase Cruella, I thought it was important to show this darker side of her. But there will be a lot of fun, a lot of humor in it. There are a lot of absolutely delightful jokes and pacing to the style, different from ‘Joker’.

Of course, we understand that ‘Joker’, rated R and released in theaters, will not be able to compare its violence and evil with what ‘Cruella’ shows, which will be released to a family audience directly on Disney +. Now, however, as we wish it had been different, what would Emma Stone’s ‘Cruella’ be with an R rating?

‘Cruella’ will be released in theaters and Disney + at an additional cost on May 28.

