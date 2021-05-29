Emma Stone Discusses ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ Rumors

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hits theaters on December 17, 2021

Emma Stone has denied that he will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There were theories that Marvel Studios was planning a live action Spider-Verse movie following reports that Stone and the ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ co-star, Andrew Garfield, they would join the original Spider-Man duo, Tobey Maguire Y Kirsten dunst, for the third Spidey movie of Tom holland.

The rumors took on a life of their own once the villain of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Jamie foxx (Electro) and the bad guy from ‘Spider-Man 2’, Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) also talked about filming the Marvel sequel.

Stone has finally commented on that potential involvement while promoting his new movie, ‘Cruella,’ telling MTV News that Spider-Man fans should have no illusions.

“I’ve heard those rumors,” he admitted. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say something, but I’m not (on this).” The actress continued to joke, “I don’t know how you are supposed to respond as a student.”

Andrew Garfield also recently turned down questions about an appearance in the film, insisting that he had not received a call from Marvel Studios. “Man, it’s fucking funny to me,” he told MTV News. “Because it’s like … because I have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending, and it’s like people go crazy about something and I’m just thinking, ‘Guys …'”

“I wish I could talk to everyone and say, ‘I advise you to relax.’ I can’t speak for anything but myself, they could be doing something. But I didn’t get a call.”

But that’s just what you’d say if you were under Marvel’s gag order, right?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be in theaters December 17, 2021.

