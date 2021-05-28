Emma Stone denies her return as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Two years have passed since the release of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, a film that gave fans the idea that they wanted a meeting of the Spider-Men in live-action, and for almost a year there have been several rumors that point to the participation of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72% , The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along with these rumors it has also been said that Emma Stone (Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%, La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, It Is Said About Me – 85%) will be back as Gwen Stacy, but the actress was questioned about it and says it is not true.

The first rumors of the SpiderVerse weren’t taken very seriously, but several sources reported the same. Then there were some clues that suggested they were true, and currently we are still in limbo of ignorance, since this year several clues suggest that we will have several actors from the previous Spider-Man films, including Maguire and Garfield. , and at the same time the actors deny it.

Emma Stone, who played Peter Parker’s girlfriend in both installments of The amazing Spiderman, left the production of the new Damien Chazelle film (Whiplash: Music and Obsession – 94%, The First Man on the Moon – 90%) and was replaced by Margot Robbie (The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78%, Suicide Squad – 25%, The Scandal – 79%) last year, which fueled rumors about his possible appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now she assures that they are not true and that she has no participation in it, these were her words for MTV News (via Digital Spy):

I’ve heard those rumors, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say something, but I’m not [en eso]. I don’t know how you are supposed to respond as a graduate.

Currently Stone is promoting Cruella – 93%, the most recent live-action remake (in this case, it would rather be a reboot or re-adaptation) that takes the villain from 101 Dalmatians – 98% and makes her the protagonist of an original story that focuses on the beginnings by Cruella de Vil.

The actress is not the first to deny rumors about her participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home; Tom Holland was questioned about the supposed return of Maguire and Garfield and denied it, and Garfield himself in two interviews has denied it, although in the last he said “never say never”, which gave hope to the fans.

What is a fact, and has already been confirmed by the same actor, is that Alfred Molina will play Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 again – 93%, and that he will be rejuvenated with visual effects to make him appear the same age as when we last saw him as the character in 2004. We will also have Jamie Foxx back as Electro, villain from The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace Electro – 52%; Although he has not given more statements than an Instagram post from last year, it is reasonable to think that he will also be the same character that we already know, although he said on Instagram that he will no longer be blue.

On the other hand, there are also some details that have made one suspect that the rumors are true. Evidence or clues have emerged to suggest that stuntmen of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield in their respective Spider-Man movies they were on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and last year two official accounts announced that the film would have the two actors back; a video from Sony Channel Latin America (deleted shortly after being published) in December seemed to confirm this; and recently the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) site posted that Askia Won-Ling Jacob will be Kirsten Dunst’s “personal costumer”.

