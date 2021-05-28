Emma Stone denies her return as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tomatazos

Two years have passed since the release of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, a film that gave fans the idea that they wanted a meeting of the Spider-Men in live-action, and for almost a year there have been several rumors that point to the participation of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72% , The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along with these rumors it has also been said that Emma Stone (Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%, La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, It Is Said About Me – 85%) will be back as Gwen Stacy, but the actress was questioned about it and says it is not true.

The first rumors of the SpiderVerse weren’t taken very seriously, but several sources reported the same. Then there were some clues that suggested they were true, and currently we are still in limbo of ignorance, since this year several clues suggest that we will have several actors from the previous Spider-Man films, including Maguire and Garfield. , and at the same time the actors deny it.

Emma Stone, who played Peter Parker’s girlfriend in both installments of The amazing Spiderman, left the production of the new Damien Chazelle film (Whiplash: Music and Obsession – 94%, The First Man on the Moon – 90%) and was replaced by Margot Robbie (The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78%, Suicide Squad – 25%, The Scandal – 79%) last year, which fueled rumors about his possible appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now she assures that they are not true and that she has no participation in it, these were her words for MTV News (via Digital Spy):

I’ve heard those rumors, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say something, but I’m not [en eso]. I don’t know how you are supposed to respond as a graduate.

Currently Stone is promoting Cruella – 93%, the most recent live-action remake (in this case, it would rather be a reboot or re-adaptation) that takes the villain from 101 Dalmatians – 98% and makes her the protagonist of an original story that focuses on the beginnings by Cruella de Vil.