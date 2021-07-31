Emma Stone could sue them for breach of contract – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Just a few days ago, Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for breach of contract.

Now, Emma Stone could file a similar lawsuit against Disney, because the company also premiered ‘Cruella’ simultaneously in cinema and on its streaming service.

Various media claim that Emma Stone is considering her options to sue Disney

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Emma Stone is considering taking legal action against Disney for breach of contract.

Specifically, editor Matt Belloni wrote in his ‘What I’m Hearing’ newsletter that Emma Stone is considering her options to sue Disney.

“Cruella star Emma Stone is said to be weighing her options”

MATT BELLONI

, Matt Belloni also mentioned the name of actress Emily Blunt, who could join the lawsuits against Disney after the premiere of ‘Jungle Cruise’.

In his newsletter, Matt Belloni called Disney “notoriously difficult to deal with” in these circumstances, and said other creatives are considering suing Disney.

Finally, Belloni assured that Scarlett Johansson has an overwhelming amount of support from other artists, so this problem will not be solved anytime soon.

For its part, the medium ‘.’ points out that there will be clarity on this issue, when Disney makes public the actual contractual documents of the actors.

In addition to Emma Stone, other artists could join the lawsuit against Disney

The outlet explains that, although Scarlett Johanssonn has the means to confront Disney, “she needs to step on solid ground” to advance her claim.

“If Emma Stone talks about ‘Cruella’ in the next few weeks, it could be the nail in the coffin of Premier Access,” ends the medium.

It should be noted that neither Emma Stone nor her representative have made comments or statements regarding this possible lawsuit against Disney.

Like ‘Black Widow’, the ‘Cruella’ movie, starring Emma Stone, was released in theaters at the same time and Disney Plus with Premier Access.

It is important to bear in mind that, due to the pandemic, Disney has applied the strategy of releasing its new productions simultaneously on film and in streaming.

Films such as ‘Mulan’, ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ have been released in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access.

While Pixar movies like ‘Luca’ and ‘Soul’ haven’t even made it to streaming at extra charge, generating an apparent annoyance from some Disney creatives.

Source: SDP