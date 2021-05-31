Emma Stone and Emma Thompson want a sequel to Cruella with Glenn Close in the style of The Godfather 2

Cruella – 93% came to the billboard this weekend and there are not a few who are running to theaters to see it, or from the comfort of their home through Disney Plus. The film is garnering positive reviews and has achieved good ratings on platforms. If its success is remarkable, surely the mouse company will want to create a sequel with the stars observed now. Through a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson confirm that they would love to participate in a sequel with Glenn Close in the style of The Godfather: Part II – 97% in the script.

Cruella tells the story of the famous character in his youthful years. Named Estella in her early years, she loses her mother in childhood and becomes a skilled thief during the 1960s. But Estella is actually a fashion genius looking to go a long way in the industry. Estela’s talent is noted by Baroness von Hellman, the terrifyingly elegant and sophisticated fashion legend. Both begin a professional relationship in the style of El Diablo Viste a la Moda – 75%, however, there are intrigues and secrets that incline the protagonist to commit all kinds of fashionista follies that will enchant the public.

Emma Stone like Cruella and Emma thompson as the Baroness they create a pretty solid duo for the new Disney movie. During the interview with Rotten Tomatoes a sequel was suggested alongside Glenn close following the line of The Godfather 2 in which you could see Stone already Close playing the same character but at different times. Thompson was delighted to react to the idea saying, “I am writing the letter now. Actually, does anyone have a paper ?: ‘Dear Mr. Disney …’ Oh, are you still around? ‘Please can we do exactly what was just suggested in this interview?’ I’m going to send it. “

For its part, Emma Stone he also gave his approval to the idea. The RT interviewer said that Thompson she could write the script, after all, she’s also a writer. Stone He stated, “Oh my gosh, I mean come on. Yes Emma thompson write something… ”Will we see such an idea come true? Gleen Close got involved in Cruella as an executive producer, so it is clear that she is quite close to the actresses of the new film; in the future we could see a sequel as they envision it in the recent interview.

Glenn close delivered a couple of absolutely phenomenal performances on 101 Dalmatians and its sequel 102 Dalmatians. The Cruella of Emma Stone She is hostile, irreverent, and rebellious, but she falls short of being a really evil villain; Glenn Yes it is. In the 1996 and 2000 movies, the antagonist is cruel, she wants the Dalmatian puppies to make a coat out of her, and she is terrifying. A sequel could explore the darkest phase of the version made by Emma Stone, but only time will give us an answer for it.

Disney is moving forward with making live-action movies about its classic animated characters. Cruella it’s actually a Maleficent-style origin story – 50% with some changes plotted along the way from the original story. The critics are being very good and surely the numbers will be even better, both in theaters and on the Disney Plus platform.

One of the next Disney live-action is The Little Mermaid, filming will begin very soon and we hope to have news and advances about what awaits us with the requested adventure of Ariel in the flesh. At the moment it does not have a release date.

