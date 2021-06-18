Emma Roca, a benchmark for mountain races in Catalonia, dies at 47

06/18/2021 at 11:28 AM CEST

Catalan sport is in mourning. Emma Roca, a benchmark for mountain sports, died this Friday at the age of 47. The Catalan, doctor in Biochemistry and firefighter from the GRAE (Group of Special Actions of the Firefighters of the Generalitat), stood out in mountain races, skiing and also in mountain biking events.

Roca won several championships in Catalonia and Spain, and internationally he achieved two third places in the Mont Blanc Ultra Trail (2012, 2013), a second place in the Marathon des Sables (2011) and a second place also in the Cavalls del Vent (2011).