Actress Emma Roberts is pregnant with her first child in common with fellow actor Garret Hedlund.

The US publication US Weekly revealed the information about the couple who have a year of relationship.

It was in March 2019 when rumors of a romance between the 29-year-old actress and the 35-year-old actor began to spread in Hollywood, after they had a beautiful friendship for a while.

After the publication, several media began to broadcast images in which it is highlighted that the ‘Scream Queens’ actress is already beginning to show her belly and it also denotes the dresses she has worn in recent weeks.

The New York actress landed the lead role of Chanel Oberlin in the FOX horror comedy series « Scream Queens » (2015–2016), and participated in five seasons of the FX anthology horror series « American Horror Story ».