Emma Roberts awaiting her first baby with Garrett Hedlund | Instagram

American actress and singer Emma Roberts is reportedly at the expecting her first baby along with his current partner, the actor Garrett Hedlund, Less than a year of relationship.

Despite the short time they have been together, they seem to be ready to take the next step and start raising a family.

It is worth mentioning that before being with Garret, Roberts was in a formal relacionship with Evan Peters during seven years.

It may interest you: Ariana Grande will give the news that she will be a mom, says Mhoni Vidente

I know compromised in 2016 but unfortunately three years later, in March 2019, They separated.

It was not long after that the actress announced that she was dating Tron: Legacy star Garret Hedlund.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Until now neither has confirmed The news, but Emma in recent weeks has been quite active on social networks and has been seen wearing loose clothes.

At the beginning of their courtship the beautiful couple tried to keep their relationship hidden but they were unsuccessful, as it was only a matter of time before they confirmed their relationship.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

So now it’s just missing wait that one of the two confirm the news of the pregnancy, because without a doubt this has intrigued his millions of fans.

Going to the trunk of memories, Roberts made his acting debut in the drama Blow Ted Demmea’s nine years.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

At 2001Emma had a role in the short bigLove of Leif Tilden and appeared in a scene in the movie America’s Sweethearts, acting together with her aunt Julia Roberts.

It became a teen icon at thirteen, representing Addie Singer in the series Unfabulous.

You can also read: Dulce Maria, in the midst of quarantine, announces the expectation of her first child

As if that were not enough, in September 2005Roberts released his first album, Unfabulous and More, under the labels Columbia Records and Nick Records. Reached the post # 46 on the Billboard’s Top Heatseekers table.