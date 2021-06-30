Emma Raducanu will be in the 30th finals of Wimbledon

06/30/2021

On at 20:45 CEST

The British tennis player Emma raducanu, number 338 of the WTA, won in two hours by 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-0 to Vitalia Diatchenko, Russian tennis player, number 150 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that the British tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 56% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 58% of the service points. As for Diatchenko, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, was 67% effective, made 6 double faults and managed to win 46% of the service points.

In the 30th final, Raducanu will face the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, number 42.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players participate in this competition and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from the classified directly, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and the guests.