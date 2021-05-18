Emma Jones, the reporter who steals glances in the Premier League

We are two days away from the Premier League comes to an end in its 2020/21 season. A tournament in which, again, he saw Manchester City be crowned; However, one of the sensations of this season came with Leeds United, we talk about Emma jones.

The English reporter increased her popularity since the start of the season by interviewing before and after matches the players of the recently promoted team of Marcelo Bielsa, which had not played in the Premier since 2004.

Although she was not a football fanatic, the BBC host began to have a special affection, especially for the Leeds team, whom she follows week after week.

Currently, the 45-year-old journalist dazzles on her social networks, in which she has hundreds of thousands of followers, who highlight her great work with the English club and her beauty.