Emma Hayes, first coach in a Champions League final

05/06/2021 at 11:38 AM CEST

Ines Sanchez

Women begin to make a name for themselves in soccer. After the success of Jill Ellis with the United States or Sarina Wiegman with the Netherlands, this could be replicated in the club category. Emma Hayes is the first coach, since 2009, in reach a final of the UWCL.

Chelsea are having a brilliant season. In fact, like Barça, they could achieve the treble this year. They are leaders of the national competition in the absence of a day and will play the final of the Champions League and also the FA Cup in this month of May. Three weeks to finish the season that will be three finals to put the finishing touch on a great campaign.

In addition to the great potential of the soccer players who make up the team -Harder, Kirby or Kerr among others- one of the great people responsible for the success is Hayes. The trainer it reached the ranks of the blues nine seasons ago. Now he has 24 years of experience as a technician. She was the youngest in the W-League, also managed several teams in the United States and was a technical assistant at Arsenal. It wasn’t until the summer of 2012 that he took the reins of Chelsea and had a great opportunity in European football.

He started with a league with little experience and managed to turn the team into one of the best in the country and in Europe. In these nine years he has achieved eight titles: three Women’s Super League, two Women’s League Cup, two FA Cup and one Spring Series. Now, the other milestone he has achieved is to qualify Chelsea for the Champions League final in what will be the club’s first final.

This final is an award for nearly a decade’s work. “How do you describe the pride you feel for the club, for what it represents, for the people it represents?”. “I’m very happy for all of you. I loved him so much. It was the longest week in the world. I had to do everything possible to keep my emotions under control, continue training normally. I just wanted the game to come” he finished.

Chelsea are enjoying a great season. In addition to what Emma Hayes has already achieved by heading the women’s section, this success replicates with the men’s. With his recent classification of masculine, he has become ehe first club in which both teams play in the Champions League final. Since the creation of the competition, no club had achieved it.