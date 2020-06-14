José Antonio Avilés continues to fill hours of controversial gathering at Telecinco. The ex-survivor’s lies seem endless, and the last one has to do with an alleged negotiation to grant an interview to ‘Saturday deluxe‘. The Cordovan assured in ‘Viva la vida’ that the program management had invited him, but that he rejected the offer. A version that, hours later, Jorge Javier Vázquez completely denied.

Emma García rebukes José Antonio Avilés

« None of this has happened and Avilés lies, as always, » said Jorge Javier after listening to some audios in which the director of ‘Sábado deluxe’ spoke with Avilés and it was clear who contacted the program was José Antonio, and not vice versa. « I will give you everything there, I will make you up to the goat. I do not mind going if it is well paid and the conditions are set … « I think it is a cheek, » concluded Vázquez condemning the Andalusian attitude.

This Sunday, June 14, the waters were still in turmoil on the set of ‘Viva la vida’. It was not long before Emma García reproached José Antonio’s falsehood with just a few hours of difference. « My patience is exhausted is my attitude today. I am really curious to know what you are going to tell after yesterday, that you flatly denied everything and had already spoken to them, « lamented the driver of the magazine.

The collaborators of ‘Viva la vida’ went along the same lines and launched different messages to whom, to this day, continues to be their partner in the program. « Heal yourself and then come here and work, but first heal yourself, » reflected Diego Arrabal. Kiko Matamoros was tougher: « Indulgence has a limit and you should think about it, because they could get worse things « . Emma was still very disappointed that during her time as ‘Survivors’, and as her deceits and alleged scams came to light, she continued to defend him from the set » even suspecting that on the return she could change the program «