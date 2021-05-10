Emma García and Pau Ribes, silver in the mixed technical duo final

05/10/2021 at 6:19 PM CEST

Emma García and Pau Ribes achieved the first medal for the Spanish delegation in the Europeans that began this Monday in Budapest, by hanging the silver in the final of the mixed technical duo of artistic swimming.

The Spanish duo, who achieved a score of 84.8694 points, was almost seven -6.9269- behind the gold, which was for the Russian couple made up of Mayya Gurbanberdieva and Aleksandr Maltsev with a rating of 91.7963.

The Italian duo completed the podium, taking bronze with a score of 77.4281 points in a final that had only four participants. EFE