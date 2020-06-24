Emma Garcia is one of the most well-known and beloved presenters on Telecinco. It wins over the public with its proximity and simplicity through the television screen, but also on social networks.

A few days ago he surprised his followers with a photo in which the male version of Emma was seen. Creation through the FaceApp application left everyone open-mouthed and They got a thousand similarities with actors and singers. Now, the gipuzcuana has wanted to share with her fans one of the most special moments: the reunion with her mother.

After three months separated by the state of alarm, both have been able to meet again. The photo has left his more than 400,000 followers open-mouthed for various reasons. The first, because of the enormous similar between the two. The second, because of how young the mother of the host of « Viva la vida ».

Some comments were also critical with the snapshot for not wearing a mask. « You are very pretty but very close and without a mask »they commented.