Emma Coronel, wife of “El Chapo,” could plead guilty to drug trafficking charges as soon as this month



Emma Coronel Aispuro upon her arrival at the Federal Court of Brooklyn for the trial against her husband Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán in January 2019.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

Mariel Colón Miró, Emma Coronel’s lawyer, wife of convicted Mexican drug trafficker, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, negotiates a possible plea deal for your client with federal authorities.

However, Coronel’s legal defense seeks that the agreement does not imply collaboration with the US authorities.

“We are trying to see how we can reach a plea deal, but it would not include cooperation with the authorities,” Colón Miró said in an interview with Univision this week. The objective of the agreement, according to the Puerto Rican lawyer, is to a sentence as harsh as possible for Colonel.

The wife of “El Chapo” faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, Judge Robin Meriweather warned at a February 23 hearing.

“Many times the government encourages people who do not go to trial, because they are very expensive,” said Colón Miró.

The interviewee added that her client continues to fear for her life and that of her twin daughters, whom she procreated with Guzmán, after media affirmed that she turned herself in to the United States authorities with the intention of becoming a government protected witness.

“He is afraid, but more for his daughters. This issue is sensitive, especially in Mexico ”, indicated the lawyer. “We have said that he can put his life and that of his daughters in danger,” he added.

Colón Miró said that her client is willing to reach an agreement in which she recognizes her role in the Sinaloa Cartel, which was previously directed by her husband. “They are open, they have not closed any doors,” said Colón Miró about the intention of the prosecutors.

The lawyer said the expectation is that a hearing be scheduled this month for Colonel to plead guilty. The litigant did not specify in which position or positions the Mexican would accept responsibility for not facing trial.

By email, the Department of Justice (DOJ) told the same chain that they will not comment for the moment on the negotiation of the prosecutors with the defendant’s lawyers.

Colonel is accused of participate in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana and importing it to the US Federal authorities also accuse her of helping plan her husband’s escape from a Mexican prison in 2015.

After El Chapo was arrested again in Mexico in January 2016, Coronel would have helped him plan another prison break, before he was extradited to the United States in January 2017.

The Mexican was denied bail and remains detained in the Alexandria detention center, in the state of Virginia.

Coronel, 31, was arrested on February 22 at Dulles International Airport, just outside of Washington DC.

Coronel spends 22 out of 24 hours a day in a small cell, as revealed by Colón Miró in previous interviews.

El Chapo is serving a life sentence at the ADX or “Supermax” maximum security jail in Florence, Colorado.