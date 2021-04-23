Emma Coronel spends 22 hours a day locked up

Emma Coronel’s lawyer stated that she asked for better conditions for her client.

DRAFTING. According to international media, since she was captured last February, Emma Coronel spends most of the day confined in her cell at the Alexandria detention center, in the state of Virginia, United States.

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s wife, currently a prisoner in a New York prison, spends her time reading, according to attorney Mariel Colón.

22 hours without seeing the sunlight

According to Colón, Coronel remains locked in her cell for about 22 hours a day. Prison employees, she added, only take her out of her cell in the early morning to go to a “little interior room” of the detention center, where she barely spends a couple of hours.

“Their confinement conditions have not improved yet,” said the lawyer. “She is locked up almost all day,” he added.

Also, Coronel does not share a cell with other inmates, said Colón, who did not answer questions about whether he often speaks on the phone with the two twin daughters he has with Guzmán.

“She only leaves her cell when they take her out to the interior living room. But nothing. Unfortunately they do not offer, there are no activities available for you to be distracted, “he said.

“The only thing he can do while he is inside his cell is read,” said the lawyer, who mentioned not remembering the title of the book that Coronel is reading now.

Capture

Colonel, 31, was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport, just outside of Washington DC.

The model is being accused of participating in an illicit association to traffic cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana.

He is also accused of having joined others to help Guzmán escape from the Altiplano prison in Mexico.

