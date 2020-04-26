Emma Coronel on video using a private helicopter shows off her beauty | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Emma Coronel shared a video where she is observed next to an exclusive private helicopter, which she later boarded to move.

The young and beautiful wife of one of the best known Mexicans, “El Chapo”, was seen in a video while boarding an exclusive private helicopter.

The charismatic 30-year-old woman shared a small clip on her official Instagram profile, where she can be seen boarding a luxurious private helicopter. However, said publication was deleted a few minutes after being published, which very few people could see. Why so much mystery?

The beauty exreina wore a casual outfit, consisting of blue jeans, a white blouse, and a pair of white tennis shoes, which matched her top garment. Of course, Emma always looks very beautiful because it does not matter how simple what she is using, thanks to her excellent physiognomy she looks like no other.

Until now, it is unknown if Emma Coronel moved to a specific place aboard the helicopter, or if she only used it to get out of the routine a bit and get away for a while appreciating the landscape from above.

It is also not known with certainty if this means of air transportation is your property or if someone you know or relative offered you the service or did you the favor of using it.

As we well know, Colonel, she is a woman who always shows her pride for her family. A few days ago, she shared how incredibly well it makes her feel that one of her twins, daughters she had with “El Chapo”, speaks fluent Spanish, English and Chinese. Mandarin.

It should be noted that the beautiful woman has almost 160,000 subscribers in her official account, something that causes much confusion among her loyal fans is that there are various accounts where each one of them affirms that it is the official one, however there is only one where the young one Mama publishes photos and stories of what happens in her day to day.

