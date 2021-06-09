Emma Coronel, El Chapo’s wife to plead guilty to helping run the drug empire

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of the notorious Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo ”Guzmán, will plead guilty this week to charges for helping her husband run his multi-million dollar empire of drug trafficking with the Sinaloa Cartel and then after one of his arrests, help him escape from a high security Mexican prison as well, according to a person familiar with the case told The New York Times.

The wife of El Chapo Guzman, appear Thursday morning in Federal District Court in Washington to plead guilty to the charges of drug trafficking international and conspiring to “El Chapo” escaped from a jail in Mexico, before he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to life imprisonment in New York as the leader of the Sinalo cartelto.

Emma Coronel Aispuro She was detained in February at Dulles International Airport, near Washington, after a nearly two-year investigation by US law enforcement officers into her role as an accomplice of her husband, whose real name is Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

Colonel is accused of helping her husband run the notorious Sinaloa Cartel to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamines, and to import these drugs illegally into the U.S. and faces a possible minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, for his involvement in the drug trafficking international organized by the Sinaloa cartel, which was led by her husband and father of her twin daughters, the judge said in February Robin Meriweather, of the federal court for the District of Columbia.

“El Chapo” Guzmán He was sentenced to life in prison and held in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

FBI officials said Coronel conspired to distribute drugs and helped plan her husband’s escape from a Mexican prison in 2015.

Mariel Colón Miró, lto lawyer of Emma Coronel, and of “El Chapo ”Guzmán said in statements to the press in recent days that the expectation is that this month a hearing be scheduled for Colonel to plead guilty. although he did not specify what charges Colonel I would accept responsibility in order not to have to face trial.

A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) threat assessment published in March found that the Sinaloa cartel it remains the largest organization of its kind in Mexico and “maintains the broadest national influence” in the United States.

Colonel is detained for the complaint against her. But the language of the 12-page complaint suggests that the feds’ interest in the former beauty queen, who married El Chapo When I was 19, it’s deeper.

“Colonel grew up with knowledge of the industry drug trafficking”, says the complaint. “Colonel understood the scope of the drug trafficking of Sinaloa cartel“.

US prosecutors say the cartel has been known to carry out assassinations, murders and torture just to protect its territory. Some believe that Coronel could help break that cycle of violence.