Emma Coronel and AMLO “arrive” to the world of The Simpsons – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

The Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo, who is known for supporting social causes such as gender violence and racism through his illustrations, was now inspired by the drug trafficking situation in Mexico.

It was from an illustration by Emma Coronel, the wife of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, that Palombo captured one of the most controversial events of today: the arrest of Coronel, accused of conspiring in drug trafficking on 22 February.

The activist’s work is characterized by being pop, contemporary, so in the style of the popular cartoon “The Simpsons” he portrayed the 31-year-old woman with the physical characteristics of the famous yellow characters, wearing an orange suit and being handcuffed by “Chief Gorgory”, who represents justice in the City of Springfield.

This series was titled “Save Emma” and recently published new illustrations inspired by some photographs of moments that Coronel shared with his two little twin daughters, like in an amusement park.

“Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of El Chapo,” Family portrait “by aleXsandro Palombo”, reads the description of the image.

In addition, in the series entitled “Caso El Chapo” he had already spoken of the fame that Emma Coronel obtained after the capture of the Mexican drug trafficker and the relationship he had with the actress Kate del Castillo.

By: Cadena Noticias