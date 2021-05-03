Emissions from cars registered in Europe fall by 12%

The Castilian proverb, and its infinite wisdom, have an answer to many of the situations that we find ourselves in life. And the saying “there is no harm that does not come” is perfectly applicable to the 12% reduction in CO2 emissions in cars registered in Europe in 2020. Because despite the popularity of SUVs and the fear of diesel, the rise of plug-in and electric hybrids has broken the upward trend in carbon dioxide emissions from cars sold in Europe. And that is positive.

It is positive because it is another step in the fight against the climate emergency and it is positive because it brings brands closer to the average emissions targets set by the European Union. The closer they are to their target for average fleet emissions, the less fines they will have to pay to the European Union, and they will not have to pass on a higher price to customers. A Pyrrhic victory perhaps, since the technology of plug-in hybrids and electric cars is necessarily more expensive than that of conventional cars.

1.21 million plug-in and electric hybrids have been sold in Europe in 2020. Almost 800,000 more cars than in 2019.

In fact, even if brands manage to avoid European sanctions for exceeding their average emissions, the price of cars will continue to rise – it is estimated that by 2026 thermal cars will cost as much as electric cars due to the increasing complexity of their anti-pollution systems . Going back to the hard and fast data, in 2019, the average CO2 emissions of cars sold in Europe were 121.6 g / km. Measured according to the NEDC cycle, they were clearly increasing from the 117.7 g / km recorded in 2017.

The strength of the SUV and the aversion to diesel were the clear culprits of this situation. Had it not been for the spectacular increase in sales of plug-in hybrids and electric cars – although there is still no real demand from the market, we are focused on your technology – emissions would have followed an upward trend. All in all, the average emissions of cars sold in Europe in 2020 have dropped to 106.7 g / km. This figure is a NEDC correlated figure, to be able to compare it with that of previous years.

In Spain, the set of cars sold have had NEDC emissions of 110.2 g / km of CO2.

At the European aggregate level, SUVs have been the ones that have seen their emissions reduced the most, with a greater sales mix of plug-in and electric hybrids. Its emissions have fallen on average 16.2 g / km between 2020 and 2019, something logical, considering its greater room for improvement and an average price that supports better – for its target audience – than a car in segment B or C the electrification. All in all, SUVs continue to have emissions 18% higher than traditional cars, and they continue to be a drag on the fight against climate change.

Source: JATO Dynamics