Emirati engineer Nura Al Matrushi will be the first Arab woman to travel to space

Engineer Nura al Matrushi, in a file image.MBR Space Center

She is one of two new astronauts selected from more than 4,000 candidates to be trained with NASA.

The United Arab Emirates have presented an ambitious space program, which includes the construction of a human settlement on Mars in 2117.

Engineer Nura al Matrushi has been chosen to become the first woman from the United Arab Emirates, and an Arab woman in general terms, who will travel to space within the ambitious space exploration program that the country has been developing for years.

“We announce the first Arab woman astronaut, part of the two new astronauts selected from more than 4,000 candidates to be trained with the POT for future space exploration missions. Congratulations Nura al Matrushi and Mohamed al Mullah, “the Vice President and Prime Minister of the Emirates, Mohamed bin Rashid, announced on his Twitter account.

For its part, the government organization in charge of this, MBR Space Center has announced the decision assuring that “space is his passion since childhood”.

Emirates have unveiled an ambitious space program, which includes the construction of a human settlement on Mars by the year 2117. In 2019, Hazá al Mansuri became the first Emirati astronaut to travel to space, spending a week on the International Space Station.

In February of this year, its Amal (Hope) space probe entered the orbit of the Red Planet, turning the Persian Gulf country into the first arab state to launch a successful interplanetary mission. The probe is expected to spend two years in orbit, capturing images and studying the planet’s atmosphere and seasonal changes. The data will be shared with the international scientific community.