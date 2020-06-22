An aid plane with 11 metric tons of medical supplies has been dispatched to Azerbaijan from the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, as part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of the health sector in various countries to curb the spread of COVID-19, a disease that has already infected more than 8.9 million people worldwide and has killed at least 468,000.

More than 11,000 medical professionals will be able to benefit from this help in their work to contain this pathogen; in the same way that health professionals in countries like Jordan, Colombia or the Dominican Republic have done, nations where the Gulf country has sent aid during the last week.

Mohammed Ahmed Hamel al-Qubaisi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan, noted that “relations between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan are progressing significantly in many areas. This is supported by the shared vision of the leaders of both countries to strengthen ties of friendship, understanding and mutual support on many regional and international issues of common interest. “

“Sending airplanes with medical aid is a testament to the adoption by UAE leaders of an approach of supporting friendly countries in various circumstances, especially in light of the challenges facing the world in the fight against the pandemic ”, he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing more than 946 metric tons of aid to 67 countries and supporting more than 946,000 medical professionals in their fight against this disease. Among the nations that have received the help of the Emirates are some such as Iran, Russia, China, and, lately, Jordan, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile, Cuba, Ghana or the United Kingdom, among others.