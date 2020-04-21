Anticipating a measure that is likely to extend in the coming months to all air travelers in the world, Dubai, the world’s largest airline in terms of international passenger traffic, started a few days ago to perform blood tests on its passengers before boarding flights.

The rapid tests were carried out by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) travelers on a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Tunisia. The test was carried out in the group check-in area of ​​Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport and individual results were in ten minutes. The company is analyzing the tests on all the flights it still maintains in the midst of a global pandemic.

“The testing process went smoothly. We are working on plans to expand test capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights, This will allow us to conduct on-site testing and provide immediate confirmation for Emirates passengers traveling to countries that require COVID-19 ″ test certificates., Held Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates.

As reported by the company, Serology (blood) tests are not intended to diagnose active coronavirus infections. Rather, they look for proteins in the immune system, known as antibodies, through a blood sample. Its presence means that a person was exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it.

Meanwhile, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)), stated that in the first days of infection, when the body’s immune response is still developing, antibodies may not be detected.

However, the tests are likely to be seen as a step in the right direction by air travelers, as the world faces the question of when and how to safely alleviate travel bans.

The airline is administered by the state of the United Arab Emirates and is one of the jewels of the local economy. It had stopped flying after Dubai airport, the world’s first in terms of international passengers, with an incredible 89 million in 2020, discontinued its activity in late February.

Emirates is also the world’s largest airline in terms of international passenger traffic. Last year, it had the capacity to transport its clients for 391 billion kilometers per seat. In terms of cross-border traffic, the figure represents double the capacity of any American airline and about a seventh more than the three European airlines that are its closest international competitors in terms of scale, according to Bloomberg.

The Dubai-based airline operates limited passenger flights at the moment. According to the detail published by the company itself, current flights operate from Dubai to London Heathrow (four times a week), Frankfurt (three times a week); Manila (April 22 and 24) and San Pablo (April 21, but it is a special cargo flight).

Locally, he stopped flying on March 23 and until then made four weekly trips to Dubai via Rio de Janeiro. “The route was operated by a B777-300 ER, with a capacity for 354 passengers with three categories of cabin: eight private suites in First Class, 42 seats in Business Class that convert to a bed, and a 304-seat cabin in Economy ”, he details. the company. The last 3 flights were “special flights” (that was the designation indicated by the airport authority) and must have been requested in such condition before ANAC.

The company adapted the procedures at the airport and check-in to respect social distancing. Passengers must wear their own chinstraps when at the airport and on board the aircraft. The planes do not have magazines or other printed reading materials, but they do continue to offer food and drinks on board. Hand luggage is not allowed, only laptops, wallets, briefcases and baby items.

“COVID-19 flight and travel restrictions remain in place in many countries around the world. We are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves, and we hope to resume services as soon as conditions allow. This includes receiving reduced travel restrictions and business demand, “Emirates said on its website.

Likewise, Etihad Airways, also in United Arab Emirates announced that it will test new self-service sanitary kiosks at its central airport in Abu Dhabi in late April to help identify travelers with medical conditions, including early stages of Covid-19. The technology is designed to monitor the temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate of passengers.

Airlines around the world landed most of their fleets due to the coronavirus pandemic, and international air travel was halted by the closure of the borders and the measures imposed.

The latest analysis by the International Air Transport Association shows that the Covid-19 crisis will see airline passenger revenue drop by $ 314 billion in 2020, a 55% decrease compared to 2019. Many of the commercial aircraft that are still taking off are repatriation flights, organized in coordination with governments to help stranded citizens abroad.